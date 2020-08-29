Perry William Hovater, age 46, passed away on August 26, 2020. Perry was born in Cleveland, OH on September 21, 1973.Perry was the proud business owner of Certipro. On his off time, Perry loved to be outdoors. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Perry was a loving father of Austin Glenn Hovater, a beloved son of Nancy Sufleta; caring brother of Jill (Tim) Hovater-Howell, Allison Hovater, and Daniel Hovater; a cherished uncle of Jacob Cooper, Glenn Dale Hovater and Caleb Hovater; and a nephew, cousin and friend to many more. He is also survived by Austin's mother, Misti Tuthill.He was preceded in death by his father Glenn Perry Hovater.