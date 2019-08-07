|
|
Peter Edward Gelaznik, age 66, cherished son of the late Peter J. and Mary (nee Collins); dearest brother of JoAnn Leach Brace (husband Scott Brace), Richard (wife Christina) and Linda Flynn (husband Aaron); dear uncle and great-uncle and friend of many. Pete was born April 21, 1953 in Pittsfield, MA and passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Aurora, OH. He was a resident of Bainbridge Township for the last four years, previously living his entire life in Pittsfield. Peter graduated from Pittsfield High School. He worked as bagger and stock person in Pittsfield and more recently as a piece worker at MSI Geauga. Pete was a member of the Metzenbaum Center Dinner Club and the Hit or Miss Bowling League at Rollhouse Entertainment Center in Solon. He also loved visiting the Chardon Senior Center regularly. Pete loved playing instant lottery tickets and visiting Dunkin Donuts in Bainbridge every single day. He was a champion bowler and a stock car racing fan. Pete enjoyed riding his scooter around town. He loved to make friends and listen to Rock-N-Roll music. Peter always kept in contact with his large extended family. He will be remembered as a very social, sweet, kind, funny man who loved to tell jokes. Pete will be greatly missed. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Pete at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Saturday 1 to 3 p.m. concluding with a Tribute Service at 3 p.m. Burial to take place in Pittsfield, MA. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 8, 2019