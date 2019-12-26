|
Peter "Sonny" G. Sholtz, Jr. age 84, of Claridon Twp., died December 25, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born May 22, 1935 in Uniontown, PA to Peter G. and Margaret “Katie” (nee: Kalafut) Sholtz, Sr., he has been an Ohio resident for more than 60 years. Sonny enjoyed playing poker, auctions, flea markets, yard work, gardening and hunting. He was a Conductor/Yard Master for Conrail Rail Road for 40 years, retiring 25 years ago. He was an active member of Aerie Eagles #2261, #6519, Moose Lodge #490 and Slovenian Home of Cleveland. Sonny proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his children, Dolores (Scott) Brauer of SC, Peter J. (Linda) Sholtz of Wickliffe and Nick (Jayne) Sholtz of Painesville; grandchildren, Erika (Josh) Burkett, Alexis and Jacob Sholtz and Jennifer Plummer; great-grandchildren, Evan and Benjamin Burkett. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann (nee: Dixon); and siblings, Katherine and Richard. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery. The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019