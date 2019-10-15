|
Peter J. Knezevic Sr., age 92, passed away Oct. 14, 2019. Peter is the beloved husband for 65 years of Theresa (nee Stradjot); loving father of Patricia McBrayer (Robert), Sharon Provenzale (Carmen), and Peter (Daneen); cherished grandfather of Geoffrey Provenzale (Nikki), Christen Rodriguez (Tom), Ryan McBrayer (Danielle), Keith McBrayer (Emily), Jenna Provenzale, Alexa, and Michael Knezevic; great-grandfather of Evelyn, Vanessa, Hailey, Juliet; uncle and great uncle of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019