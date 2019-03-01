|
Peter L. Pikus, age 86, of Perry, Ohio, formerly of Lilly, PA, passed away on February 28, 2019 after a brief illness.Peter was born on April 19, 1932 in Lilly, PA, a son of the late Peter and Anna (Singel) Pikus. Peter graduated from Lilly-Washington High School in 1950, and enrolled at Saint Francis College in Loretto, PA, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1954.He was drafted into the United States Army during the Cold War, and spent one year of his military tour of duty stationed in Germany near the city of Frankfurt. Upon discharge from the Army, he located in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter devoted his career to the education of youth. He obtained his Master’s degree in Elementary Education Administration from John Carroll University in Ohio. He began his career first as a teacher, and then as elementary school principal in various schools in eastern Ohio, notably Duncan Falls, Zanesville, Painesville, and others.In addition to education, Peter served for many years as a Big Brother to young boys enrolled in that Program. He also was highly interested in sports (Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns, and Indians), and in religious and political history and current events, and in gardening. He had a special love for animals, providing a caring home for a large number of dogs and cats, adopted from shelters or otherwise abandoned. He was a staunch Catholic, and practiced his faith with fidelity and conviction.Peter is survived by his son, James Stephen Pikus, and daughter-in-law, Jean Pikus, of North Carolina. Also survived by his brother, John; and sisters, Ann Marie Naylor of Chippenham, England, Sister Angela Pikus, O.C.D. of Danville, PA, and Mary (Albert) Brodbeck of Murrysville, PA; and former wife, Jane (Pinta) Pikus. Also survived by 18 nieces and nephews.Peter’s wife, Dianne, whom he married in 1969, sadly suffered an untimely death of pancreatic cancer in 1991, at age 49. In addition to Dianne and his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sisters, Emily and Rose; brothers, Michael (Adele), Paul (Helen), Francis (Elaine), and younger brother, Raymond; also sister-in-law, Ruth; brother-in-law, John D. Naylor; and niece, Debra Pikus.A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Cyprian Parish, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH, with burial following at North Madison Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH.Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019