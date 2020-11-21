Peter Paratto age 97, was born August 13, 1923 in Cover, Pennsylvania. He found work in Cleveland, Ohio at the age of 16 and enjoyed hunting and fishing in the woods and streams of Pennsylvania. Peter played baseball as catcher 1953-1964 in the Cuyahoga Valley League for Lyndhurst, played softball into his 50’s, then picked up and enjoyed golf. He worked 40 plus years at Betchures Mfg. and served in the U.S. Army in WWII in the Pacific, Philippines and Bougainville.Beloved husband of the late Yolanda (nee Rezzolla) for 66 years; dearest father of Nancy (Russell) Seifert, Richard (Rose) Paratto, Marie Paratto, Paul (Christine) Paratto and Joseph (Kimberly) Paratto; devoted grandfather of Scott, Rick, Gina, Andrea, Dominic and Michael; great grandfather of eight and great great grandfather of two; son of the late Peter and Anna Paratto, dear brother of Robert and following deceased: Fred, Richard, Ralph, George, Rena, Alice, Lilian, Ruth and Dorothy.Online condolences and guest registry atwww.diciccoandsonsfh.com