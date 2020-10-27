1/
Peter T. Mitrovic
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter T. Mitrovic, age 65, of Wickliffe and veteran of the U.S. Navy, passed away October 24, 2020. Mr. Mitrovic was born on March 21, 1955 in Cleveland, OH to the late Peter and Irene (nee Lelii).Peter was a loving father to his five dogs; dear brother to Laureen (Bob) Dragolic, Diane (Rick) Meininger, Sybil (Bob) Gambatese, Janice Kunsmin and Paul; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deborah (nee Partin) and brother, Michael.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limts). At the request of the family, they are requesting no flowers please. Private burial in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family, please visit:www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved