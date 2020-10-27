Peter T. Mitrovic, age 65, of Wickliffe and veteran of the U.S. Navy, passed away October 24, 2020. Mr. Mitrovic was born on March 21, 1955 in Cleveland, OH to the late Peter and Irene (nee Lelii).Peter was a loving father to his five dogs; dear brother to Laureen (Bob) Dragolic, Diane (Rick) Meininger, Sybil (Bob) Gambatese, Janice Kunsmin and Paul; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deborah (nee Partin) and brother, Michael.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limts). At the request of the family, they are requesting no flowers please. Private burial in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family, please visit:www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.