Peter Thomas Peteritis, Sr., age 89 died on June 14, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1930 to the late Peter and Anna Peteritis in Mather, PA. Peter was a proud Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He worked for 35 years in Inventory Control for GM Fisher Body/Inland Plant in Euclid. Peter had been a longtime active member of Erieside Church in Willowick and was devoted to his faith and family. In his younger years, Peter enjoyed dancing. He liked to keep up with current events and watch sports. He is survived by his children, Peter Thomas Peteritis, Jr. of Painesville Twp., Sonja (Ron) Hogue of Willowick, Glen Peteritis of Englewood, FL and Raymond (Jennifer) Peteritis of Perry; grandchildren, Sean Roberts, Heather (Ken) Smith, Kari (Chris) Marcum, Julia, Jacob, Nathan, and Zachary Peteritis; great grandchildren, McKenna Smith, Madilyn Rose Peteritis-Ward, and Jackson Marcum; and brother, Joseph Peteritis of Scranton, PAIn addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary; and siblings, Mary Gibson, Anna Mae Smith, Dorothy Bowlen, Helen Kramer, Stanley, John, William, Robert, and Raymond Peteritis.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:30AM at Perry Cemetery with Military Honors.In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.