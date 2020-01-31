|
Philip C. "Phil" Neylon, age 83, of Chardon Twp., died at his home January 30, 2020. Born December 19, 1936 in Painesville to John and Marion (nee: Kelsey) Neylon, he was a lifetime area resident. Phil enjoyed working with leather, carpentry and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and the Fighting Irish fan. He loved dogs, especially his Lucy and the late Moe. He enjoyed baking and his apple pie was a real specialty. Phil enjoyed mowing his lawn and working in the yard. He proudly served in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. He was a Cable Splicer for the former Alltel. Phil was a direct descendant of the Rider’s Inn, Painesville. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia (nee: Kovach) Neylon; children, Marion (Doug) Mathes of Geneva, Judy Neylon of Perry, John (Holly) Neylon of Chardon, Peter (Lia) Neylon of Solon, Bridget Neylon of Madison and Kellie (Sean) Wolcott of Verona, PA.; grandchildren, Makayla and Mackenzie Parker, Keera Strudwick, Alex and Faith Neylon, Jake Hummel and Peter “Petie” Neylon, Jr. He also leaves his siblings, Joan Neylon, Kenneth Neylon and Patricia Dowling. He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon at 10:00 a.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. www.rescuevillage.org. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020