Funeral Mass for Philip D. Walczak, 79, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. Father Tim Plavac will officiate the Mass. Philip passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence. Born May 17, 1941, in New Rochelle, N.Y., he had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County 10 years ago. Philip was a retired truck driver, working for C&W Transport for 17 years. He enjoyed pyrotechnics and made firecrackers, loved race cars, and watching car racing. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Carol A. (nee Oznowich) Walczak; loving father of Philip S. (Lee) Walczak and Bryan C. Walczak; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Christopher, Abigale and Logan; and great-grandfather of Christian and Cassidy. He is also survived by four brothers; two sisters; nieces and nephews. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Vera (nee Kopriva) Walczak. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.