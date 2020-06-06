Phillip B. Stefanow, age 53, of Copley formerly of Eastlake, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on July 6, 1966.He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Phil had a contagious smile and joyful heart leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. He will be remembered for his catchphrase, “Shooby.”Phillip is survived by his daughters, Katrinna Lee (Jake LaLonde), Felicia (Alex) Mahachek; grandchildren, Payton Lee and Emmazin Mahachek; mother, Emily Stefanow-Maher, three siblings and girlfriend.He was preceded in death by his father, Gusty B. Stefanow and step-father, Russell Maher.Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake.Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Phil.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.