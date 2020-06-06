Phillip B. Stefanow
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip B. Stefanow, age 53, of Copley formerly of Eastlake, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on July 6, 1966.He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Phil had a contagious smile and joyful heart leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. He will be remembered for his catchphrase, “Shooby.”Phillip is survived by his daughters, Katrinna Lee (Jake LaLonde), Felicia (Alex) Mahachek; grandchildren, Payton Lee and Emmazin Mahachek; mother, Emily Stefanow-Maher, three siblings and girlfriend.He was preceded in death by his father, Gusty B. Stefanow and step-father, Russell Maher.Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake.Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Phil.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved