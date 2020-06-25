Phillip C. Reardon
Phillip C. Reardon, age 87, of Willoughby, died June 25, 2020, at Marymount Hospital. He was born June 7, 1933, in Cleveland. Phil was a longtime employee of the New York Central Railroad retiring as a supervisor for the former Conrail Railroad. Longtime member of the Eastside Irish American Club, enjoyed bowling, golfing, and was a coach for various neighborhood sports teams. He was the Man of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Police Emerald Society. He was an avid fan of University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football. Mostly, he enjoyed being a grandfather. He is the beloved husband of Margaret (nee O’Hair); dear father of Lynn Fistek (Tony), Chris (Janet), Cindy Pavli (Jim), Mary Kay Makar (Paul), Kelly Zbiegien (Tom), Brian; grandfather of Jackie, Michael, Will, Patrick, Kimberly, David, Elizabeth, Megan, Jamie, Paul Jr., Kaitlyn, Bridget, Emily, Andrew, Joseph, Stephen, Jacob, Anne, Holly, Sean, Jill; great-grandfather of 18; uncle of Jeff Johnson. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Maryknoll Missions, Cleveland Clinic Hospice, or a charity of your choice.



