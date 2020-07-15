Phillip Wayne Adams, age 92, longtime resident of Montville Twp., died on Sunday, July 12. He was born in Chardon, OH, on Sept. 10, 1927, to Max Lyle and Lucille (nee Van Orsdale) Adams. Phil was a 1945 graduate of Chardon High School, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII, and a 1952 graduate of Hiram College. He married Geraldine Sorenson on August 25, 1953, in Elsinore, Utah. Phil had worked for the Chardon Rubber Company, the B&O Railroad as a telegraph and telephone operator before his career as a General Insurance Agent for his own company, from 1956 until retiring in 2013. He had been very active in a variety of community organizations: charter member and past president of the East Geauga Kiwanis Club; Charter member, Adjutant and past commander of the Geauga Amvets Post 1968 in Montville Twp.; member and past county chairman of the Geauga County Democratic Party. He was also a member of Village Lodge #274, F& AM in Burton; Chapter #46 RAM, Council # 104, and Eagle Commandry #29, all in Painesville; and a 32 nd degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Cleveland. Phil’s hobbies included reading, walking, politics, hunting, and history, especially the Civil War. He was a member of the Chardon Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Survivors include his daughter, Victoria G. “Tori” (Donald) Hartman of E. Claridon; sons, Kirk P. (Debbie Roy) Adams of E. Claridon and Chad S. (Terrie) Adams of Roaming Shores; grandchildren, Brandy (Baker) Odom, Kailey Adams, Max Adams, Megan Hartman, and Kelsey Adams; great-grandchildren, Biaja, Carynn, and Jameson Odom. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine (Nov. 11, 2013); daughter, Valerie Adams; and sons, Keith and Rex. Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH, with a public Masonic Service at 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be on Sat., July 18, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in East Claridon Cemetery will follow. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com
