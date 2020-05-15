Phyllis A. Mealey
Phyllis A. Mealey, age 84, of Chardon, OH, was born on July 26, 1935, and passed away on May 12, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Shadyside Cemetery, 11725 Washington Street, Auburn Twp., OH 44023. Announced by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro). For online obituary, guestbook, and to order flowers visit www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Shadyside Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory
126 South St
Chardon, OH 44024
440-285-9651
