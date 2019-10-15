|
Phyllis Clark, age 91, died of natural causes on October 14, 2019 in Grayling, Michigan. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Patty, of Grayling, MI, and son, Thomas, of Bexley OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Benjamin, of Boyne City, MI, Elizabeth, of Traverse City, MI, Erin, of Zionsville, IN, and Allison, of Charlottesville, VA; as well as her four great-children, Anthony, Ivan, June and Theodore. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Clark; and brother, Bob Evans, both of Ohio. Phyllis was born in Painesville, Ohio, in 1928, where she lived for 86 years. She graduated from Painesville Harvey High School in 1946. Phyllis was a devoted wife, loving mother and homemaker. She married Bob in 1948 and they enjoyed an active, social life together. In addition to volunteering for the American Red Cross, Phyllis enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with family and friends in Ohio, Michigan and Florida. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a great friend, wife and mother. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville Ohio, with interment at Riverside Cemetery immediately following. A reception for family and friends will be held at a location to be announced. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of The Brook of Grayling for the loving care extended to Phyllis and our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Au Sable Valley Animal Shelter at 5786 Fairground Ln., PO Box 384, Grayling, MI 49738. Condolences may be senty to the family at www.sorensonlockwood.com. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019