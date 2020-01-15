Home

Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
(440) 585-4555
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Phyllis (Myers) Demas

Phyllis (Myers) Demas Obituary
Phyllis Demas (nee Myers), age 83, of Wickliffe, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Willoughby. Born September 9, 1936 in Cleveland, she has been a resident of Wickliffe for 58 years. Phyllis was a homemaker who enjoyed going to Las Vegas, crocheting and traveling. She is survived by her loving children, William, Michael (Jennifer), Debra (William) Ribo and David; grandchildren, Michael (Li Ya), Christopher, Dana, Bill, Matt (Jay), Marcus (Ashleigh), Melaney, Natalie, Nicole, Jessica and Julie; six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Bill. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine St. in Willowick. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, January 18th 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Phyllis will be buried at All Souls Cemetery. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
