Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis (Carlson) Howell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis (Carlson) Howell Obituary
Phyllis Carlson Howell, 93, of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, born in Lost Grove Twp., Iowa, passed away on June 16, 2019. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, Phyllis also had a passion for arts and crafts that led her to many close friends. She was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter DU, Delta Zeta (Order of the Diamond), and Girl Scouts (Golden Trefoil). Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Jan Urbanick; and sister, Harriet (Art) Olson. She is survived by her son, James (Paulette); son-in-law, Joe Urbanick; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Jessica), John (Maureen), Julie, James, Jenny (Chris), Christopher (Margaret), and Jamie, and eleven great-grand.Please celebrate Phyllis's life at a memorial service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Painesville United Methodist Church, 71 N. Park Place, Painesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holden Arboretum, Painesville United Methodist Church, or in her name would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now