Phyllis Carlson Howell, 93, of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, born in Lost Grove Twp., Iowa, passed away on June 16, 2019. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, Phyllis also had a passion for arts and crafts that led her to many close friends. She was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter DU, Delta Zeta (Order of the Diamond), and Girl Scouts (Golden Trefoil). Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Jan Urbanick; and sister, Harriet (Art) Olson. She is survived by her son, James (Paulette); son-in-law, Joe Urbanick; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Jessica), John (Maureen), Julie, James, Jenny (Chris), Christopher (Margaret), and Jamie, and eleven great-grand.Please celebrate Phyllis's life at a memorial service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Painesville United Methodist Church, 71 N. Park Place, Painesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holden Arboretum, Painesville United Methodist Church, or in her name would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019