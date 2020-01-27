|
Memorial service for Phyllis J. (Flick) Culek, 95, of Willoughby, will be ( ) at Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby. Phyllis passed away January 26, 2020 in Concord Twp. Born August 3, 1924 in Bedford, she lived in Willoughby for more than 70 years. Phyllis was a secretary in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District and an active member of Willoughby United Methodist Church. She was active with the Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops and played the French horn for many years with the Willoughby Community Orchestra. She enjoyed her family and her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Frances Carly and Mary Ann (Frank) Sinkovec; daughter-in-law, Joyce Culek; six grandchildren; and sevem great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Frank B. Culek, in 2016. Her son, Timothy Culek; and daughter, Susan Culek, are also deceased. Phyllis’ daughters would like to thank Hartley Manor for the wonderful care given to their mom. Private burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Boulevard, Mentor. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020