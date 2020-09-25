Phyllis J. Salacienski (nee Zolkoski), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Dear mother of Chris Wiecek (John deceased), Dan (Sandy) and Ken (Cindy). Loving grandmother of Michael (Debra), Michelle, Ray (Cara) and Matt (Katiy). Great-grandmother of Thomas and Mary Clare. Daughter of the late Zygmund and Bernice (nee Pudelski). Sister of Edward Zolkoski. Dear aunt and great aunt. Visitation Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fortuna Funeral Home, 7076 Brecksville Rd. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church, 5276 East 105th Street Garfield Heights, Ohio. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) Interment Calvary Cemetery. To maintain social distancing, the number of guests inside the funeral home at any given time is limited to 40.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store