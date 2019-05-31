Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Phyllis M. Natale

Phyllis M. Natale Obituary
Phyllis M. Natale, age 91, beloved daughter of the late Steve and Florence; dear sister of the late Rosemarie (Phillip) Scarso; aunt of Carolyn Jaffe; great aunt of Carol (Nick) Paulic, Pamela Sustarsic, Patricia Jaffe; great-great aunt of many. Phyllis passed away May 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 East 260 St., Euclid. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m. Contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on June 1, 2019
