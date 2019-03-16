Home

Funeral Services for Pierina “Pat” Zadd, 85, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 19, 2019 at The Orlando - Donsante - Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Zadd passed away March 15, 2019 and was born on March 30, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio.Pat was the dearest mother of James (Carol), Susan (Robert) Morecki, Jeannette (Joseph) Giovanelli; devoted grandmother of James, Michael, Nicholas, Phillip, Matthew, Stephanie, Marcus, Nathaniel, Vincent and great grandmother of nine; dear sister of Lee Peterson and Josephine Welly; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph; son Joseph and sister Emmanuel White.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 18 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, Ohio 44195.To leave condolences for the family, please visitwww.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
