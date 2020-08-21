1/1
Portia Claudette Wood
Portia Claudette (nee Markle) Wood, 85, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living in Rocky River. Born July 22, 1935, in East Lansing, Mich., she had been a resident of Willoughby for more than 50 years. Claudette had been a long standing realtor in Lake County. She was an avid boater, belonging to the Western Reserve Yacht Club. She was the loving mother of Candy Lee (Greg) Sereta and William Anthony (Annette Sue) Wood; cherished grandmother of Adrienne (Zach) Kling, Maxine Sereta, Brian (Cortney) Wood, Mitchell Wood, Olivia (Jason) Breneman, Meredith Wood and Sheena Rusk; and great-grandmother of Annabel, Abigail, Jackson, Alaina and Maxwell. Portia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William B. Wood in 2019; and parents, Claude and Anna Mildred (nee Johnston) Markle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
