Priscilla "Sis" Ann Vuckovich (nee: Deptola), age 73, of Munson Twp., died June 27, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center, Concord Twp. Born February 25, 1947, in Indiana, PA, to Harry and Ann (nee: Mlecik) Deptola, she grew up in Homer City, PA moving to Geauga County in 1986. Priscilla was known far and wide for her baking and chocolate skills. She enjoyed riding the Gold Wing Trike with her beloved husband, Michael. She also enjoyed crocheting, was an avid Steelers fan, and a “back porch” bird watching. Priscilla was a Registered Nurse, serving many Nursing Homes in Geauga County, retiring from Briar Hill Care Center. Survivors include her children, Christine MacLaren of Walnut Cove, NC, Melissa (Christopher) Crawford of Delaware, OH, and Michael (Suzie) Hlavach of Grand Blanc, MI; grandchildren, Aidin and Cadie. She also leaves her brothers, Robert (Susan), Richard and Thomas (Marcia) Deptola; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J., whom she married in June 1971 and died in November 2018. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, 44024, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kathy Deptola Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 132, East Claridon, OH 44033. The service will be live-streamed through our website. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.