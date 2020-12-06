Private family services will be held for Priscilla Ann (Haven) Waldren, 90, of Wickliffe.Mrs. Waldren passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.Born June 28, 1930 in Dover Township, Cuyahoga County, she has lived in Lake County for more than 60 years.She was an active member of Erieside Church on the Boulevard in Willowick, wher she taught Sunday school and started the Forever Young group for the members attending the Church.She inspired and left a legacy of helping others and serving in the community. She touched people’s lives wither good sense of humor and friendliness, showing examples and characteristics of healthy living. She will be missed, but the lasting good memories she created will continue on.Mrs. Waldren was a retired school teacher, who enjoyed many years helping young children to brighter future through education.Survivors are her children, Debbie Waldren, Renee (Jim) Little, Philip (Jan) Waldren and Andrew Waldren; grandchildren, Bethany, Brittney, Caleb, Joshua, Ethan and Elizabeth, and their families. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Geraldin 2004; her parents, Claire and Clara (Gratz) Haven and siblings, Vivian Norton and Max Haven.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions To Erieside Church on the Boulevard, 221 East 320th Street, Willowick, OH 44095.