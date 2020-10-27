Private services have been held for Raffaela “Nina” Dellerocili, 83, of Painesville.Nina passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020.Born April 20, 1937 in Cleveland, she was a longtime Painesville resident.She worked in the office at the American Cancer Society
in Painesville for many years.Survivors are a niece and two nephews and their families, and her dear friend, Lilly Falin and her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Euglio Guido and Carmel Virginia (Dentino) Dellerocili and two sisters.In lieu of flowers, the family will accept contributions, in care of Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, PO Box 1264, Willoughby, OH 44096-1264.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.