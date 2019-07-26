|
|
Ralph Brown Webster passed away July 24, 2019 at home.
Born to Barbara B. and Robert C. Webster on February 5, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, Ralph was a 1967 graduate of Hawken School, and a 1971 graduate of Franklin and Marshall College.
After completing his education, Ralph returned to Cleveland where he began a career in banking at Lake County National Bank (Bank One). Prior to retiring, he also worked at First Merit Bank.
Ralph served on the Board of Trustees for both the Lake County YMCA (10 years) and the Lake Hospital Foundation (20 years), and was a Vice President of the Friday the 13th Club. He was a member and past President of the Tavern Club, a former member of the Kirtland Country Club, and an award winning member of WABOA. A consummate entertainer and lover of music, Ralph “Elvis” may be best known as the front man of the rock band Fat City.
Ralph was the adoring husband of Paula (Gehring) Webster for 44 years, the beloved father of Laura (Nick) Stockhaus and Matthew C. (Fiancé: Susan Thompson) Webster, and the greatest “Pop” to June and Lucy Stockhaus. He was the brother of John (Kristi) Webster, Harvey (Doris) Webster and Graham (Jeri) Webster, and Uncle Ralph to numerous nieces, nephews, and God children.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Richard and Barbara Gehring, and brother Robert C. (Cynthia) Webster, Jr.
The family will receive friends at a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Hubert's Episcopal Church, 8870 Baldwin Road Kirtland Hills, Ohio 44060.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Boxing Class Department of Aging, 470 Center Street, Chardon, OH 44024; or Hospice of Cleveland Clinic, 6801 Brecksville Road, Independence, OH 44131.
Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 28, 2019