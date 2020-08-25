Ralph Clinton Freeman, 80, a resident of Painesville, OH, for his entire life, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1958, in Painesville, OH. Ralph served in the U.S. Army and had worked for Fluid Regulators in Painesville and J&M Machine in Fairport Harbor. He had no strong overriding religious or political beliefs. He is survived by his ex-wife, Naoko Pietriega; sons, Marcus and Matthew; niece, Sharon Vanstone; nephew, Ronald Rice; and cousins, Christopher Rice, Cori Rice, CJ Rice, Kirsten Rice, Kassie Rice, and Linda Owens. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Glenn Freeman; siblings, Glenna, Russell and David Freeman. Private services were previously held at a family residence. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
