Funeral Services for Ralph D. Murphy, 96, will be 22 June 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 6235 Chestnut Street, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received on Friday, the 21 st of June from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Ralph was born September 6, 1922 in Thompson, Ohio to Alba and Lillian (Zander) Murphy. He passed away June 12, 2019 in Akron. Ralph served as a Staff Sargent in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He then worked for Ohio Rubber Company and the W. S. Tyler Company for many years. Ralph loved God and his faith and church were very important to him. One of his greatest joys in life was time spent with family. Ralph is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Bodie) Cale and Jackie (Rick) Chappell; sons, Daniel (Bonnie) Murphy, Rob (Cheri) Murphy, Ted (Nancy) Murphy, and Tim (Lorrie) Murphy; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances L. Murphy in 2010; brother, Earl Murphy; and his parents. Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019