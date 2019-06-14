News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph D. Murphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph D. Murphy Obituary
Funeral Services for Ralph D. Murphy, 96, will be 22 June 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 6235 Chestnut Street, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received on Friday, the 21 st of June from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Ralph was born September 6, 1922 in Thompson, Ohio to Alba and Lillian (Zander) Murphy. He passed away June 12, 2019 in Akron. Ralph served as a Staff Sargent in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He then worked for Ohio Rubber Company and the W. S. Tyler Company for many years. Ralph loved God and his faith and church were very important to him. One of his greatest joys in life was time spent with family. Ralph is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Bodie) Cale and Jackie (Rick) Chappell; sons, Daniel (Bonnie) Murphy, Rob (Cheri) Murphy, Ted (Nancy) Murphy, and Tim (Lorrie) Murphy; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances L. Murphy in 2010; brother, Earl Murphy; and his parents.
Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now