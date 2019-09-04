|
Ralph E. Kruse, age 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 1, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In Minneapolis, he was a streetcar conductor, a railroad switchman, then a structural ironworker. Iron work brought him to Ohio in 1947. In 1964, he became a District Representative for Lutheran Brotherhood, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Willowick, the Lake/Geauga Camp of Gideons International and a member of Lutheran Brotherhood (now Thrivent). He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville. He is survived by his children, Susan, of Willowick, Beth Moore (Thomas), of Sandy Springs, GA; Jon P. Sr. (Carol), of Willoughby Hills and Carol Hawkins (Sherman), of Roswell, GA; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Pohto); his parents, Peter and Loretta (nee Freiling); grandson, Aaron; and brother, Wallace. Calling hours are at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 32410 Willowick Drive, Willowick, Ohio. Interment will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. The family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Church. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019