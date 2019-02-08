Home

Ralph E. Lawrence, Jr., 93, formerly of Wickliffe, died at his home in Graham, North Carolina on January 26, 2019.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Myers Lawrence.Mr. Lawrence is survived by three grown children, Sharon Lawrence Brady, Denny Lawrence, and Nels Lawrence. He leaves two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Lawrence Myers. Mr. Lawrence was a three sport letterman at Wickliffe High School, where he graduated in 1943. He graduated in Engineering from Case Institute of Technology in 1948.While living In Wickliffe, during the early 1960’s, he was president of the Wickliffe Library Board as the new library was being built.Mr. Lawrence will be interred at a later date in the family’s plot in North Lawrence, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
