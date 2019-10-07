|
|
Ralph Grant Sidewand, age 95, a lifetime Lake County resident, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. He was born May 13, 1924 in Cleveland. Mr. Sidewand graduated from the old Willoughby Union High School in 1942. He joined the Army in January of 1943, he received the World War II Victory medal, the American Campaign medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal, two Bronze Stars and a good conduct medal. He was honorably discharged in January of 1946. He worked at the former Ohio Bell Telephone Company for almost 37 years, as an assistant plant manager, retiring in August of 1982. After retirement, he went to work for Top’s Food Store in Mentor and worked there until he retired in June of 2002. Mr. Sidewand was one of the first organizers of the Mentor on the Lake Baseball League, he also managed teams and umpired for the league. He loved to play baseball and hockey in his younger years, but golf was his game now. He loved watching all kinds of sports on TV. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Concord Twp., the Mentor Senior Center, the Senior Golf League, the Telephone Pioneers and of the Local U.F.C.W. #880. The family would like to thank the staff of Salida Woods Assisted Living and Hospice of the Western Reserve for the care and compassion that they showed to Mr. Sidewand. He will be missed by his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Chuck (Kris) Sidewand, Amy (Clyde) Runyon,Susan (Tim) Abbott and Kurt (Ann) Sidewand; grandchildren, Megan (Mark)Jacquemain, Ed (Erin) Sidewand, Scott (Diane) Runyon, Katie (Marc) Evans,Todd (Heather) Runyon, Amanda (Reid) Guarneiri, Thom (Stephanie) Abbott,and Trevor Sidewand; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Kay (LeBreton)Sidewand; parents, Harry and Edna Sidewand; brothers, Harry and EdwardSidewand; and great-granddaughter, Elise Sidewand. A memorial mass will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. GabrielCatholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & CremationCenter, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 8, 2019