Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Sidewand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Grant Sidewand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Grant Sidewand Obituary
Ralph Grant Sidewand, age 95, a lifetime Lake County resident, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. He was born May 13, 1924 in Cleveland. Mr. Sidewand graduated from the old Willoughby Union High School in 1942. He joined the Army in January of 1943, he received the World War II Victory medal, the American Campaign medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal, two Bronze Stars and a good conduct medal. He was honorably discharged in January of 1946. He worked at the former Ohio Bell Telephone Company for almost 37 years, as an assistant plant manager, retiring in August of 1982. After retirement, he went to work for Top’s Food Store in Mentor and worked there until he retired in June of 2002. Mr. Sidewand was one of the first organizers of the Mentor on the Lake Baseball League, he also managed teams and umpired for the league. He loved to play baseball and hockey in his younger years, but golf was his game now. He loved watching all kinds of sports on TV. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Concord Twp., the Mentor Senior Center, the Senior Golf League, the Telephone Pioneers and of the Local U.F.C.W. #880. The family would like to thank the staff of Salida Woods Assisted Living and Hospice of the Western Reserve for the care and compassion that they showed to Mr. Sidewand. He will be missed by his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Chuck (Kris) Sidewand, Amy (Clyde) Runyon,Susan (Tim) Abbott and Kurt (Ann) Sidewand; grandchildren, Megan (Mark)Jacquemain, Ed (Erin) Sidewand, Scott (Diane) Runyon, Katie (Marc) Evans,Todd (Heather) Runyon, Amanda (Reid) Guarneiri, Thom (Stephanie) Abbott,and Trevor Sidewand; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Kay (LeBreton)Sidewand; parents, Harry and Edna Sidewand; brothers, Harry and EdwardSidewand; and great-granddaughter, Elise Sidewand. A memorial mass will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. GabrielCatholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & CremationCenter, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now