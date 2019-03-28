|
Dr. Ralph J. Haehn, age 97, of Concord, Ohio, died on March 27, 2019 after a short illness. Dr. Haehn was one of seven children, born in Delphos, Ohio, to Edward and Mathilda (Von Lehmden) Haehn. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; and five sons, Matthew (Susan), Jeffrey (Debra), Joseph (Linlin), Christopher (Melissa), and Aaron (Bonnie); sister, Margaret Todd; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Delphos St. John's High School class of 1939 and The Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1955. He practiced veterinary medicine for many years, first in Chardon and then became a partner in Lake Animal Hospital, Painesville Township. Ralph loved spending time outdoors. He was an avid gardner and cultivated beautiful daylilies. He loved fishing, and bicycling, and completed several across Ohio Bike tours and cycling in foreign countries on Elderhostel Programs. He was an extremely talented watercolor artist, earning Best of Show twice and had just completed an art show at Mentor City Hall in February. His other skills included stained glass work and woodworking, which he took up in retirement. Ralph was a very special person who was loved by all who knew him. He will be forever missed. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to Western Reserve Nature Conservancy, 3850 Chagrin River Road, Moreland Hills, OH 44022 (www.wrlandconservancy.org); or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-9915, (www.hospicewr.org).
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019