Graveside Services for Ralph L. Larue, age 95, will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, 385 Riverside Drive, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, before the services, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville.Mr. Larue was born in Davis, West Virginia February 2, 1925 to John and Viola (Becker) Larue. He passed away May 29, 2020 at his residence in Painesville.Ralph served in the United States Navy. He worked for Lake Hospital Systems in the housekeeping department for many years. He also worked for I. R. C. Fibers (Rayon) for 14 years. Ralph was a member of First Baptist Church in Painesville and American Legion Post 336. He enjoyed ishing and hunting.Ralph is survived by his wife, Etta (Arthur) Larue; daughters, Patricia (Donald) Merritt; stepdaughters, Garnetta Dragon; sister, Wilma Jean Johnson; grandchildren, Carrie Kopinsky, Greg Merritt, Sandra Walker, Michelle (Chris) Barnum Brian Gillispie and Dave Gillispie; great-grandchildren, Zach Kopinsky, Derek Walker, C J Barnum, Ayden Gillispie, Hannah Gillispie and Rian Gillispie.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Leona Kitzmiller, Virginia Tenney and Ruby Larue; brother, Harold Larue. Step Daughter Kay GillispieIn lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church.