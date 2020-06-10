Ralph (Jim) Middleton was born July 3rd, 1924, in Cleveland and died peacefully surrounded by family March 10th, 2020. In 1929, he moved to Mentor and remained there ever since. He attended the Mentor schools and graduated in 1943, then served in the Army, Central Pacific Area WWll 1943 to 1946. He owned and flew an N2S-3 Navy Stearman +/- 2000 hrs. He married Margery Ann Kirchner (deceased) in 1952. He established Middleton Const. in the 1950s and partnered with Joe Ungers and formed Mentor Sand and Supply. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane; brother, Wilson; step-son, Jack Green; and our loving, loyal dog, Kelly. He married wife, Grace M. Green, August 1994, and they have been together for 47 years. He loved Lake Erie. Over the years, he sailed boats, operated powerboats, owned a 32' Owens. He was a 25-year member of MLYC before becoming an Honorary Member and served two years as the Commodore. He held Certified Captains License and Full Certificate with Painesville Power Squadron and enjoyed boating from childhood through the golden years. He was a lifetime member of Amvets and VFW. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 772 Mentor and 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio. He dearly loved his entire family and cherished his friends. He is survived by sons, Jim (Debbie), Tom (e-wife, Evie); step-son, Billy (Peggy Gies) Green; grandkids, Bridget (Matt) Hanna, Tom (Kim) Green, Beth (Dan) Hixson, Amy (Tom) Hurst, James Middleton, Sarah (Sean Holland) Middleton, Joey (Falicia) Middleton and Tina (Nathan) Dunbar; and 16 great-grandkids; and very good friend, Syliva Bolyard. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at MLYC in July.



