Ralph Raymond "Ray" Fritinger, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Born on October 4, 1938, he was a life-long resident of Middlefield. He graduated from Middlefield High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Kent State University where he was also a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran. He was owner and operator of Fritinger Lumber Company from 1964-1985 and then became an insurance agent for Allstate. Ray loved his 1932 Ford Victoria and was a member of the National Street Rod Association. He was a 4-H Horse program Advisor. Ray was a member of the NRA. He was a Worshipful Master of the Village Lodge Masonic Temple
and a Worthy Patron of the Eastern Stars.
He is survived by Claudette, his loving wife of 55 years, his two loving children, Jeffrey (Jodie) Fritinger and Stacey Mastascusa; three grandchildren, Tia, Ryan, and Sean; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph L. and G. Almeda (Griffin) Fritinger.
Calling hours will be held 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Middlefield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clothe-A-Child, 7085 Mentor Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019