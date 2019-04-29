Home

Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
Ralph Raymond "Ray" Fritinger Obituary
Ralph Raymond "Ray" Fritinger, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Born on October 4, 1938, he was a life-long resident of Middlefield. He graduated from Middlefield High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Kent State University where he was also a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran. He was owner and operator of Fritinger Lumber Company from 1964-1985 and then became an insurance agent for Allstate. Ray loved his 1932 Ford Victoria and was a member of the National Street Rod Association. He was a 4-H Horse program Advisor. Ray was a member of the NRA. He was a Worshipful Master of the Village Lodge Masonic Temple
and a Worthy Patron of the Eastern Stars.
He is survived by Claudette, his loving wife of 55 years, his two loving children, Jeffrey (Jodie) Fritinger and Stacey Mastascusa; three grandchildren, Tia, Ryan, and Sean; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph L. and G. Almeda (Griffin) Fritinger.
Calling hours will be held 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Middlefield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clothe-A-Child, 7085 Mentor Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Share condolences and memories at www.slyffh.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
