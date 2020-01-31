|
Funeral Service for Ralph W. Bush, age 86, will be 12 Noon, Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Mr. Bush was born on June 6, 1933 in Cleveland to the late Arnold and Elizabeth (nee Buehner) and passed away on January 30, 2020. He was a 1953 graduate of Willoughby Union High School. Ralph liked to golf, play racquetball, football, fishing, and track. His favorite accomplishment was coaching 13 years for Mentor-on-the-Lake Football Association which he started in 1975. He coached team Navy to an undefeated and unscored upon season. Beloved husband of 57 years to Evelyn J. Bush (nee Ponge); loving father of Keith (Barbara) and Evelyn; cherished grandfather of Dustin (Amanda) and Brandon (Megan); great-grandfather of Grayson and Millie (due February); brother of Ronald, Clarence, Robert (deceased), Arlene Henning (deceased), Cleotha (deceased), and Marilyn (deceased). Donations may be made to Mentor Youth Football League at 7495 Blue Ridge Drive, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020