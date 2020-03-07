|
|
Ralph William (Bill) Krieger, age 72, longtime resident of Eastlake, OH., passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones, after fighting a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on December 23rd, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio.Ralph worked for PCC Airfoils, in Wickliffe, Ohio retiring in 2010. Ralph enjoyed traveling, camping, but most of all spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He is a Proud Marine Veteran, serving his Country in the Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division 3rd Am Trac Battalion during the Vietnam War 1967-1968.Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Maureen Krieger (Colarik), four daughters, Donna M. (deceased) Michelle (Frederick) Gaiser, Kimberly (Michael) Cool, Jennifer (Adam) Tallion; seven grandchildren: Larry Blake (Dawn) Wheeler, Justin (Emily) Cool, Dylan (Shannon) Wheeler, Andrew Wheeler, Meghan Cool, Rachel and Nicholas Tallion: two great-granddaughters, Ava Wheeler and Penelope Cool; siblings: George Krieger, Patricia Persolja, Ken Joines and James Joines.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Margaret Krieger; parents and his sister, Dawn Laszlo.The family will receive family and friends at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, Ohio on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm. A Funeral Service will be held also at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10am. Final resting place will be entombment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 9, 2020