Ramon Tomsic, age 90, of Willowick, peacefully passed away May 19, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on June 23, 1929, to the late Ludwig and Frances Tomsic. Ramon was a talented musician. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Mary Magdalene Church of Willowick. He retired from construction and was a member of the Bricklayers Union. Ramon was an outdoorsman. His passions were hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, camping with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed. Ramon is survived by his children, Lori Taylor, Dianne (Brian) Kost and Denise (Michael) Yankowitz; his grandchildren, Coretta Homolish, Katey (Randy) Kolat, Patrick (Shannon) Homolish, Andrew Homolish, Brian Kost Jr., Michael (Gwen) Kost, Jacob and Matthew Yankowitz; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Angel, Olivia, Elyse, Ryan, Elaina, Reese, and Blaine. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Isabelle (Sundry); and his son, Gary. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery following mass. A memorial mass will be held Friday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolence or share a memory of Ramon. Monreal Srnick Funeral Home is handling Ramon’s arrangements.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.