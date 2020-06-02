Ramon Tomsic
Ramon Tomsic, age 90, of Willowick, peacefully passed away May 19, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on June 23, 1929, to the late Ludwig and Frances Tomsic. Ramon was a talented musician. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Mary Magdalene Church of Willowick. He retired from construction and was a member of the Bricklayers Union. Ramon was an outdoorsman. His passions were hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, camping with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed. Ramon is survived by his children, Lori Taylor, Dianne (Brian) Kost and Denise (Michael) Yankowitz; his grandchildren, Coretta Homolish, Katey (Randy) Kolat, Patrick (Shannon) Homolish, Andrew Homolish, Brian Kost Jr., Michael (Gwen) Kost, Jacob and Matthew Yankowitz; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Angel, Olivia, Elyse, Ryan, Elaina, Reese, and Blaine. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Isabelle (Sundry); and his son, Gary. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery following mass. A memorial mass will be held Friday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolence or share a memory of Ramon. Monreal Srnick Funeral Home is handling Ramon’s arrangements.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
