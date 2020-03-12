Home

Randa Marie Bunce passed away March 6, 2020. She was born June 1, 1951 to Eugene and Betty (Freiberger) Cooper. She graduated from Perry High School in 1969. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Bunce; loving mother of Elizabeth Wright (Dan), and Angela Bunce; cherished grandmother of Ashley, AJ, Clinton, Erica, Jimmy, Brandon, Josh and Livie; great-grandmother of Amora, Zahara and Dominic; dear sister of Kathy Williams (Ed), Fred Cooper (Carole); aunt to John and Jeffrey Cooper. She is also survived by her dog, Charlie. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Slone & Co. Funeral Directors, 13115 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, Ohio. Services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment following at Lakewood Park Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
