Randy Charles Leaverton, age 72, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 16, 2020, after a nine-year battle with COPD. He was born in Cleveland, OH on December 23, 1947, the son of Wayson and Catherine Leaverton (Keitholtz). Randy was a graduate of Harvey High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked and retired from Matlock after 30 years of service. He was a life member of the Geneva VFW. Randy is survived by the love of his life, Nancy; children, Steven, Richard, Jonathon, Adam, Brandon, Phillip Williams, Jessica Sobb, Tabitha Rosado, Megan Williams; and 31 grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was being “Poppa” to Emma and Zoey Rosado. He is also survived by brothers, Wayson (Carol); Doug (Lynne) Leaverton; Kaylee (Joe) Spancic; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; in-laws, Richard and Nancy Palinkas; and his dog, Daphne. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Geneva VFW, 76 Depot St. Geneva, OH 44041. There will be a presentation of Military Colors by the Geneva Military Color Guard at 2:00 p.m. Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva, OH, is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
