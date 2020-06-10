Randy James Brown
1957 - 2020
Randy J. Brown, June 18, 1957 - June 3, 2020, passed away unexpectedly in his home. Randy was a loving husband to Julie Brown, father of three children, Chris Brown, Nicholas Brown, Randi (Katie) Brown Porcenaluk, three stepchildren, and many grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Naomi Sawyer. Randy enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and yelling at people to get off his lawn. He enjoyed talking with many friends and family on Facebook and on the phone. He was very passionate and vocal for what he believed in and will be greatly missed. As Randy‘s dogs were always cherished, donations may be given to the animal charity of your choice. Memorial picnic to be held at Swine Creek Woods Edge Reservation in Middlefield, OH on Saturday, June 13th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Published in News-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Swine Creek Woods Edge Reservation
