Randy L. Davis, 60, of Madison, OH, passed away on Sat., Aug 24 of a brief illness. Born July 7, 1959 in WV, he was the son of the late Harlan O. Davis & Violet A. Russell (nee Handshoe) of Painesville Township.He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet F. Heidinger of Eastlake, OH, a niece, & four young siblings.Survivors include Linda S. Davis of Eastlake, Sherry D. Davis of Madison, Pamela S. Davis of Painesville, two nephews, four nieces, two great nephews, & a great niece.A private memorial service will take place at Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home in Fairport Harbor, OH, on Mon., Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 26, 2019