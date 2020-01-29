Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Dobbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray F. Dobbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray F. Dobbert Obituary
Private family services were held for Ray F. Dobbert, 83, of Willoughby. Mr. Dobbert passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Jan. 18, 1937, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 44 years, living in Wickliffe for 34 years before moving to Willoughby. Ray was a U.S. Army veteran, and loved visiting casinos and playing poker. He also enjoyed sports and watching his grandchildren playing sports, golfing and especially bowling, having been a former member of the P.B.A. (Professional Bowlers Association). He was the loving father of Anthony R. (Lisa) Dobbert and Mark A. Dobbert; and cherished grandfather of Nick, Frankie, Lexi, Cody and Chris. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta Jean (nee Sirianni) Dobbert; parents, Ray and Agnes (nee Balant) Dobbert; and siblings, Gary Dobbert and Karen Dobbert. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -