Private family services were held for Ray F. Dobbert, 83, of Willoughby. Mr. Dobbert passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Jan. 18, 1937, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 44 years, living in Wickliffe for 34 years before moving to Willoughby. Ray was a U.S. Army veteran, and loved visiting casinos and playing poker. He also enjoyed sports and watching his grandchildren playing sports, golfing and especially bowling, having been a former member of the P.B.A. (Professional Bowlers Association). He was the loving father of Anthony R. (Lisa) Dobbert and Mark A. Dobbert; and cherished grandfather of Nick, Frankie, Lexi, Cody and Chris. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta Jean (nee Sirianni) Dobbert; parents, Ray and Agnes (nee Balant) Dobbert; and siblings, Gary Dobbert and Karen Dobbert. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020