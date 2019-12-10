Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
East Heisley Church of God
5544 East Heisley Road
Mentor, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
East Heisley Church of God
5544 East Heisley Road
Mentor, OH
View Map
Ray R. "Sonny" Gibson


1935 - 2019
Ray R. "Sonny" Gibson Obituary
Ray R. “Sonny” Gibson, age 84, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor, Mentor, OH. He was born November 23, 1935 in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Elmer and Charlie Wolf. Mr. Gibson was a retired machinist from Parker Hannifin Co. and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ray enjoyed Putt-putt golf, fishing and especially spending time with his family. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve and Heartland of Mentor for the great care they gave to Ray. Survivors include his wife, Paula J. (Nagy) Gibson; children, Debbie (Chris) DuFour and Ray (Donna) Gibson, Jr.; grandchildren, Theresa (Adam) Bolinger, Nicole DuFour, Tiffany Gibson, Chris DuFour Jr., and Ray Gibson III; great-grandchildren, Erika, Brianna, Miranda, Baylee, Alaina, and Lily; siblings, Jamie M. (Richard “Dick”) Rickers, Edith Linkous, Linda Meadows, Caroline Gibson, Roy E. Gibson, and Virgil “Ben” (Deanna) Gibson. Preceding Ray in death are his first wife of 55 years, Betty Jane Gibson; daughters, Theresa Gibson and Sandra “Sissy” Oldham; grandson, Robert Oldham, Jr.; and siblings, Wanda Armentrout, Joyce Ely, and Leonard “Pete” Gibson. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at East Heisley Church of God, 5544 East Heisley Road, Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at East Heisley Church of God, 5544 East Heisley Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. The family requests contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
