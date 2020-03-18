|
|
Ray (Wendell) Smith, 77, of Willoughby, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born April 19, 1942 in Charleston, WV he has lived in Lake County for over 55 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2300 in Willoughby and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was also an avid sports fan. Mr. Smith was employed as a supervisor at the former Bailey Controls Company in Wickliffe for more than 30 years. Survivors are his children, Robin Smith and Rick Smith; twin sister, Kay Randall; brother, Roger Smith; and sisters, Rita (Dennis) Boyle and Diane (John) Mayne. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ord and Maxine (Herald) Smith. Due to uncertain circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be in Willoughby Cemetery. Please visit www.davisbabcock.com for updates; additional information will be published when available.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020