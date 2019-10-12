Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Raymond Bruce Swindell


1933 - 2019
Raymond Bruce Swindell Obituary
Raymond Bruce Swindell, age 86, passed away on October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 11, 1933 in Bedford, PA and was a longtime resident of Kirtland, OH.Ray was an avid outdoorsman and could often be found hunting and fishing with his sons, and gardening with his beloved wife, Ruth Ann. Ray was a Korean War veteran and served his country honorably.Ray was the beloved spouse of the late Ruth Ann (nee Weaver); father of Raymond Bruce Jr. (Delrene), Mark (Betsy), Zachary (Judy), Craig (Tammy); grandfather of Jerome Swindell, Carissa (Salem) Derby, Bethany (Brian) Lorenz, Heidi (Sean) Swindell, Elisha (Eric) Barbato, and Erin (Richard) Swindell; great grandfather to eight; brother to Elmer Swindell and Vickie Swisher, and was preceded in death by nine siblings.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 3PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
