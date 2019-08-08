Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave
Wickliffe, OH
Raymond C. Graczyk


1939 - 2019
Raymond C. Graczyk Obituary
Raymond C. Graczyk, age 80, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at his home in Wickliffe. He was born July 21, 1939, in Cleveland. Ray was a tool and die maker and a member of the Western Reserve Woodcarvers Guild and Ashtabula Rod and Gun Club. He also took part in re-enactments of the Revolutionary War.Ray is survived by his wife, Lori (nee Klamer); and his children, Andrew and Stefanie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
