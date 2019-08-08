|
|
Raymond C. Graczyk, age 80, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at his home in Wickliffe. He was born July 21, 1939, in Cleveland. Ray was a tool and die maker and a member of the Western Reserve Woodcarvers Guild and Ashtabula Rod and Gun Club. He also took part in re-enactments of the Revolutionary War.Ray is survived by his wife, Lori (nee Klamer); and his children, Andrew and Stefanie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019