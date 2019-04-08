|
Raymond F. Milavec, age 93, of Willowick, died April 6, 2019 at Brookdale of Mentor.He was born Feb. 8, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a former resident of Willowick. Ray was a member of KSKJ Lodge, VFW Post 9295 of Mentor, and was a World War II Army Veteran. He loved being with family and friends and was a supervisor for Cleveland Twist Drill.Ray is the beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Kadonick); dear father of Raymond (deceased) and Robin (Greg) Stanish; grandfather of Tiffany M. Milavec, Ryan (Ashley) Stanish and Julie Stanish; former father-in-law of Patricia K. Milavec.A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Contributions to Heartland Hospice (www.heartlandhospicefund.org) would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019