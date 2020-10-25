1/1
Raymond J. Robinson
1923 - 2020
Raymond J. Robinson, age 97 of North Royalton passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Doris Jean Robinson (nee Angel). Devoted father of Sandra L. Wright (husband Timothy), Cynthia R. Boyd, and Raymond J. (wife Sharon). Loving grandfather of Timothy Wright Jr. (deceased) (wife Jennifer), Linda Wintersteller (husband Michael), Kenneth R. Boyd III (wife Lisa), Andrea R. Boyd, and Barrett, Randy ( wife Ciara), Alyssa Ranieri (Dominic) and Kyle Robinson. Caring great-grandfather of nineteen. Dear brother of the following deceased: Elizabeth Warswick ( Harry, deceased) and William Robinson (Blanche, deceased); uncle and friend of many.Ray retired from BP-Standard Oil where he was in management for research and development. 33 Degree Mason in Masonic Lodge 781 for 65 years and member of Ridgewood United Methodist Church.Donations can be made in Raymond's honor to Southwest General Hospice 18659 Drake Rd Strongsville, OH 44136 or to Ridgewood United Methodist Church 6330 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44136. Private services will be held with burial at Sunset Memorial Park, North Olmsted.440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com




Published in News-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
October 25, 2020
Ray and family: So very sorry to see the passing of your Dad. Please know that you will be in our prayers.
Pat Caffrey-Rzonca
Friend
